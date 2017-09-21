Tennessee lawmakers want agencies to allow photos of records

The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.More >>
The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.More >>
Three companies lined up to sell insurance on the Obamacare exchange in Tennessee in 2018 have had their premium requests approved by the state's insurance commissioner.More >>
Three companies lined up to sell insurance on the Obamacare exchange in Tennessee in 2018 have had their premium requests approved by the state's insurance commissioner.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Health has approved a proposed merger between two hospital systems.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Health has approved a proposed merger between two hospital systems.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are asking three state agencies to ensure that their policies allow residents to take cell phone photos of public records.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are asking three state agencies to ensure that their policies allow residents to take cell phone photos of public records.More >>
The trial of a truck driver charged with killing six people in a 2015 interstate crash has been postponed for the second time this year.More >>
The trial of a truck driver charged with killing six people in a 2015 interstate crash has been postponed for the second time this year.More >>
William Shane West is accused of robbing the Captain D's on Gallatin Pike back in July and again in September.More >>
William Shane West is accused of robbing the Captain D's on Gallatin Pike back in July and again in September.More >>
A suspected car burglar is behind bars, thanks to a daring witness and some quick police work in Madison.More >>
A suspected car burglar is behind bars, thanks to a daring witness and some quick police work in Madison.More >>
Officers initially responded to reports of a domestic argument on the 200 block of Whitnell Drive. There, they found an "active, one-pot style meth lab" inside the minivan parked at the home.More >>
Officers initially responded to reports of a domestic argument on the 200 block of Whitnell Drive. There, they found an "active, one-pot style meth lab" inside the minivan parked at the home.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
What the News4 I-Team caught happening on camera is concerning, and it's caught the State's attention, too.More >>
What the News4 I-Team caught happening on camera is concerning, and it's caught the State's attention, too.More >>