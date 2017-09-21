Convicted robber accused in several Nashville robberies - WSMV Channel 4

Convicted robber accused in several Nashville robberies

William Shane West (Source: Metro Nashville PD) William Shane West (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A convicted robber is now charged in connection with several robberies in Nashville.

William Shane West is accused of robbing the Captain D's on Gallatin Pike back in July and again in September.

According to Metro police, West is also suspected of robbing the U.S. Bank inside the Kroger on Gallatin Pike on Monday.

West, 28, is now charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and violating the terms of his parole.

West has prior convictions for robbery and attempted robbery in Rutherford County.

Police say they expect to file additional charges against West as the investigation continues.

