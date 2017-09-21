Witness follows suspected burglar to gas station, calls police

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The jury should begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo.More >>
William Shane West is accused of robbing the Captain D's on Gallatin Pike back in July and again in September.More >>
A suspected car burglar is behind bars, thanks to a daring witness and some quick police work in Madison.More >>
Officers initially responded to reports of a domestic argument on the 200 block of Whitnell Drive. There, they found an "active, one-pot style meth lab" inside the minivan parked at the home.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
What the News4 I-Team caught happening on camera is concerning, and it's caught the State's attention, too.More >>
Small towns like this typically don't change quickly, but this week, on the sidewalks of Waverly, sadly they have.More >>
The ATF is still in the process of figuring out the exact number of guns taken – but they know at least one was an AR-15 assault rifle.More >>
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 149 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.More >>
A N.Y. mother says she’s fighting a daily battle to learn the truth after her son went missing in Tenn. over six years ago.More >>
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >>
Franklin police officers found Kyle Shepard lying on the ground outside when they were called to a condominium complex on Downs Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The latest was filed Tuesday and deals with what allegedly happened to two 14-year-old girls at Maplewood High School last fall.More >>
You can’t see all 12 dots at once. But why can't you? That's a question scientists are still trying to fully answer.More >>
THP's critical incident team is investigating possible criminal charges against the driver who had drugs in her system when she crashed into a school bus head-on.More >>
The jury should begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo.More >>
What the News4 I-Team caught happening on camera is concerning, and it's caught the State's attention, too.More >>
A N.Y. mother says she’s fighting a daily battle to learn the truth after her son went missing in Tenn. over six years ago.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
