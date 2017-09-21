Witness follows suspected burglar to gas station, calls police - WSMV Channel 4

Witness follows suspected burglar to gas station, calls police

The suspect crashed his car into the fence of a yard in Madison. (WSMV) The suspect crashed his car into the fence of a yard in Madison. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

A suspected car burglar is behind bars, thanks to a daring witness and some quick police work in Madison.

According to Metro police, a witness saw a man breaking into cars outside condos on East Palestine Drive overnight.

The witness followed the suspect to the Exxon on Emmett Avenue and called police.

When officers arrived at the gas station, the suspect allegedly sped off.

Police surrounded the area, and within 10 minutes, officers discovered the suspect's car had crashed through a fence at a nearby home.

According to Metro police, officers had to use a stun gun on the suspect because he tried to run away.

The man is now behind bars. Officials have not yet released his name.

