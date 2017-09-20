Mother: Franklin residents know what happened to missing NY teen

Police said the truck was found in the garage of a Middle Tennessee home. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

A mother whose son has been missing nearly six years says she’s not giving up.

Today, Monica Button paid a visit to Franklin, Tenn. Button returned to place fliers and rocks along Flintlock Drive, the street where her son, Nieko Lisi, cellphone last pinged over half a decade ago.

"I love him,” she said Wednesday. “I want to know where my son is. I want to know what happened to him. I want to be able to -- if I have to have a funeral for him, I cannot do that."

Franklin Police say that last ping happened at the end of the cul-de-sac on Flintlock Drive in 2011.

Lisi, who was 18 at the time, was on a road trip at the time of his disappearance. He left Jasper, NY, on Sept. 30, 2011, and dropped off a friend in Romulus, MI, prior to arriving at Flintlock Drive in Franklin on Oct. 1, 2011.

In July of 2016, authorities discovered Lisi’s destroyed truck in Franklin. The specific location it was found has not been disclosed.

"I think that something detrimental has happened to him,” Button said. “I do not believe that he is alive."

Button said she’s fighting a daily battle to learn the truth. As far as she’s concerned, the answers to what happened to Lisa are on Flintlock Drive.

"We are not going to stop until we have an answer," she said.

Button said the search now, is for closure.

"My family cannot move on," she said. "We don't have answers. We need answers. I want to know where my son is."

