Life of beloved Waverly 'walking' man celebrated after passing

Buildings are usually what stands the test of time in small-town downtowns. Waverly is different.

John L. Mays, born autistic, walked the streets of town every day from sun-up to sundown. He also attended every funeral in town.

He was guaranteed sight in town, as sure to be seen as the daily showings at the old Theater. A tie and straw hat was his signature look.

A life with autism forced him to make that walking do his talking.

"In our town, he is a legend," said Melinda Proctor, who owns a photography studio in the town square and expected a John L. visit every day.

News4's Terry Bulger did a story on him six years ago. When Mays passed away this week at age 89, he went back to Waverly to catch up with locals celebrating his life.

"You had any fresh vegetables this week? No. Tomatoes? No. Corn? No? Oh, John, we gotta get you some!"

That's Proctor, talking to Mays when we first met them years ago.

"He's been around ever since most everyone here was a small child and everybody knows him," Procter said.

"Oh, our town will not be the same," she said without hesitation.

This weekend an overflow crowd of John's Waverly friends will walk the town in his memory.

For more than 50 years, one man's simple journey and silent impact will rest in the memories of those that knew him.

Small towns like this typically don't change quickly, but this week, on the sidewalks of Waverly, sadly they have.

