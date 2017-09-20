Franklin Police offering reward for info on burglar with unique car

Franklin Police are asking the public's help to identify a car burglar with a unique vehicle.

In exchange for information leading to an arrest, they are offering up to $1,000.

The driver of a bright blue Honda Civic with the rear passenger-side hubcap missing broke into a car this morning on Creekstone Boulevard in Franklin.

Police say the car also has damage to the front bumper.

If you have information for police, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

