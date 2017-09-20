Franklin Police offering reward for info on burglar with unique - WSMV Channel 4

Franklin Police offering reward for info on burglar with unique car

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin Police are asking the public's help to identify a car burglar with a unique vehicle. 

In exchange for information leading to an arrest, they are offering up to $1,000. 

The driver of a bright blue Honda Civic with the rear passenger-side hubcap missing broke into a car this morning on Creekstone Boulevard in Franklin. 

Police say the car also has damage to the front bumper. 

If you have information for police, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. 

