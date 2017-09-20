ATF offering reward for Gallatin gun theft

18 guns were stolen, after a smash and grab at a Gallatin gun store.

The ATF is offering a reward to track down the thieves, and the stolen firearms.

Right now, the ATF is still in the process of figuring out the exact number of guns taken – include the makes, and models.

Surveillance images show at least two suspects inside the Sumner Gun & Supply on West Main Street in Gallatin.

Their faces are covered, but the pictures do show a dark colored SUV leaving the scene.

The store manager says the crooks broke in through the front door with a hammer, and at least one of the weapons taken was an AR-15 assault rifle.

ATF special agent Michael Knight says a majority of the firearms taken were pistols. He adds - any stolen firearm is a concern for public safety.

“If the public intends to purchase any firearms through third party or the internet, be cautious because they may be purchasing stolen firearms,” said Knight.

The best way to know the gun you are buying is not stolen, is to check the serial numbers and search it online in a stolen gun data base. Your best bet, is going through a licensed vendor.

The ATF says $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that results in the arrest of those responsible. Contact (800) 283-4867 or the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313, extension 3247.

Click here for more information on how to report to the ATF via the mobile app.