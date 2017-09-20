Vols' Jones not counting out McDowell's possible return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Butch Jones says there's now at least a possibility that linebacker Cortez McDowell could return late in the regular season or in a bowl game.

McDowell injured his wrist last week in a 26-20 loss to Florida. After indicating Monday that McDowell was out for the seaso n, Jones said Wednesday there's at least a chance the 6-foot senior could come back late in the year.

Jones also said injured safety/kick returner Evan Berry, linebacker Austin Smith and receiver Latrell Williams won't be available Saturday when Tennessee (2-1) hosts Massachusetts (0-4). Jones says cornerback Baylen Buchanan should be available Saturday after missing two games.

Smith hasn't played all season. Berry and Williams appeared in Tennessee's season opener but haven't played since.

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.