Mount Juliet police find possible meth lab

Mount Juliet police are investigating a possible meth lab on Whitnel Drive.

Police said officers found a small meth lab in a car in the 200 block of Whitnel Drive.

Police found the meth lab while responding to a domestic violence call.

