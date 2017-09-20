Police: Baby found surrounded by beer cans, cocaine residue

A Nashville man is accused of leaving a baby unattended inside a Franklin condo.

Franklin police officers found Kyle Shepard lying on the ground outside when they were called to a condominium complex around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Shepard, 23, was reportedly unable to move.

A 9-month-old who was supposed to be in Shepard's care was allegedly found inside, surrounded by beer cans and cocaine residue. The child was reportedly crying.

Shepard is charged with child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

The Department of Children's Services is investigating the case. The child's mother now has custody of the infant.

