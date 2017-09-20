Jim 'N Nick's Scratch-Made Creamy Coleslaw

Ingredients

SERVINGS

1 2-pound head of green cabbage, quartered, cored, cut crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick slices (about 14 cups)

1 1/4 cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup sugar

1 cup grated peeled carrots

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup mayonnaise

Preparation

Place cabbage in large bowl. Add vinegar and sugar; toss to coat. Cover and let stand 30 minutes. toss cabbage mixture well; cover and let stand 30 minutes longer. Drain cabbage. DO AHEAD Can be made 8 hours ahead. Cover and chill.

Transfer drained cabbage to another large bowl. Add carrots, green onions, and mayonnaise; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.