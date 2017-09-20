Chef Andy Little's Candied Carrot Soup

Candied Carrot Soup

2 lbs carrots, peeled and cut into 1½-inch cubes

4oz butter 1 tbsp honey

4oz light brown sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt 1 cup chopped red onion

8oz quart heavy cream

1 clove garlic, smashed 1 quart chicken broth



In a heavy bottom stock pot, melt the butter. Once melted, add the onion, garlic, salt, carrots and parsnip and sweat until translucent. Cover with the chicken stock, add the brown sugar and honey and simmer until the vegetables are soft. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Once pureed, add the cream and finish seasoning with salt, cayenne pepper and maple syrup.