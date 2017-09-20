ATF offering reward in firearms theft case in Gallatin - WSMV Channel 4

ATF offering reward in firearms theft case in Gallatin

The ATF released these photos of the suspect. (Source: ATF) The ATF released these photos of the suspect. (Source: ATF)
This is a photo of the suspect's getaway car. (Source: ATF) This is a photo of the suspect's getaway car. (Source: ATF)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

The AFT is now offering a reward to help find information about a firearms theft case in Gallatin.

Over a dozen weapons were reported stolen after Sumner Pawn and Supply was burglarized on Sept. 16.

ATF officials are working to go through the store's inventory to determine exactly how many firearms were stolen.

The agency is offering a $2,500 reward, which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313, ext. 3247. Information can also be sent to the ATF online at www.reportit.com.

