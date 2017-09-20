2 TSU students accused of kidnapping, assaulting fellow student

Police arrested two men Tuesday night in connection to the kidnapping and assault of a Tennessee State University student.

Robert Crisp has been charged with aggravated kidnapping for allegedly forcing Markel Forrest at gunpoint to get into fellow TSU student Armon Hickson's car.

Forrest said the two men stole his phone and student ID and drove him to Centennial Park, where he was assaulted by Hickson and two other TSU students.

The group then allegedly took Forrest to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment after the assault.

Hickson was charged with aggravated kidnapping, theft of property and carrying a weapon on school property.

Police said they found Forrest's phone and ID in Hickson's car, as well as a gun stolen from Alabama.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.