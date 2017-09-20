Lawsuit questions city's protection of crash victims' info

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A new federal lawsuit calls into question the efficacy of an ethical rule that calls on attorneys to wait 30 days before contacting someone involved in a serious car crash.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that attorney Jay Kennamer filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city of Chattanooga and a medical company and its representative that contacted a woman days after she had been in a crash and offered to refer her to an attorney.

Kennamer says the police department doesn't redact key pieces of personal information protected by the Driver's Privacy and Protection Act from the public crash reports, like the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office does.

The newspaper couldn't reach City Attorney Phil Noblett and defendants Riverview Medical Services Co. and Lakendra Porter for comment.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

