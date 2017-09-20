Lawsuit questions city's protection of crash victims' info

The jury in the Holly Bobo murder trial may only hear from three more witnesses before the defense rests its case.More >>
The jury in the Holly Bobo murder trial may only hear from three more witnesses before the defense rests its case.More >>
The mother of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper has died at age 98. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released by the family.More >>
The mother of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper has died at age 98. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released by the family.More >>
Police arrested two men Tuesday night in connection to the kidnapping and assault of a Tennessee State University student.More >>
Police arrested two men Tuesday night in connection to the kidnapping and assault of a Tennessee State University student.More >>
A new federal lawsuit calls into question the efficacy of an ethical rule that calls on attorneys to wait 30 days before contacting someone involved in a serious car crash.More >>
A new federal lawsuit calls into question the efficacy of an ethical rule that calls on attorneys to wait 30 days before contacting someone involved in a serious car crash.More >>
Tennessee officials are accepting grant proposals for projects that will improve water quality and reduce or eliminate certain types of pollution.More >>
Tennessee officials are accepting grant proposals for projects that will improve water quality and reduce or eliminate certain types of pollution.More >>
Federal authorities are seeking help from the public about the theft of firearms from a Bass Pro Shops store in Tennessee.More >>
Federal authorities are seeking help from the public about the theft of firearms from a Bass Pro Shops store in Tennessee.More >>
The man crashed his Cadillac just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of North 2nd Street near Hancock Street.More >>
The man crashed his Cadillac just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of North 2nd Street near Hancock Street.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Claiborne Street in south Nashville. A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Claiborne Street in south Nashville. A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach.More >>
Police are searching for the two men responsible for a violent home invasion in Madison. The men reportedly kicked in the victim's door on Woodruff Street and robbed her at gunpoint.More >>
Police are searching for the two men responsible for a violent home invasion in Madison. The men reportedly kicked in the victim's door on Woodruff Street and robbed her at gunpoint.More >>
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 149 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.More >>
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 149 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.More >>