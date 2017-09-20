Reward offered in Tennessee firearms theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal authorities are seeking help from the public about the theft of firearms from a Bass Pro Shops store in Tennessee.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Tuesday that several firearms were reported stolen from Bass Pro Shop Outdoor World in Memphis on Sept. 9.

The bureau is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. The amount will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $ 2,000.

The bureau and the foundation offer rewards in cases involving thefts from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the bureau or the Memphis Police Department.

