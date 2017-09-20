Jury expected to begin deliberations in Holly Bobo murder trial on Thursday

Terry Britt testified in Day 7 of the Holly Bobo murder trial. Britt was the initial suspect in Bobo's disappearance. (WSMV)

Jurors listened to nine days of testimony in the Holly Bobo murder trial. (WSMV)

After six years of questions and delays, jurors will soon have to decide if Zach Adams is guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.

Starting Thursday morning, the state and the defense will both make one final push for their case. Each side will get one hour for closing arguments.

Then, it's up to the jurors to consider nine days of gut-wrenching and conflicting testimony and try to unanimously agree on a verdict.

Adams declined to testify on Wednesday after his attorneys rested their defense. His brother, Dylan, and Jason Autry are also charged in the case.

We just heard Zach Adams say he does NOT want to testify - it's the first time I recall hearing him speak #HollyBobo — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) September 20, 2017

Judge C. Creed McGinley ended court prior to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and sent the jury back to the hotel. He told them he'd read the charge on Thursday morning, followed by a recess and then closing arguments.

After closing arguments, the jury should be able to begin deliberations.

On Wednesday morning, a U.S. Marshal took the stand and testified that a different man, Terry Britt, offered to confess to the kidnapping, rape and murder.

John Walker is an inspector for the U.S. Marshals. He assisted the TBI with the case early on.

During his testimony, Walker said he visited Britt in jail in March 2013. He wanted to make a deal with Britt - if he told them where Bobo's body was, maybe they could help him get less time.

He claims Britt told him he didn't want his wife to be charged and that he wanted to be moved to a jail with older, white people.

During that conversation, Walker told Britt why they thought Britt took Bobo and how he did it.

Walker claims Britt said this, "Sounds like you have it all figured out. I'll plea to it, and you can close the case."

Walker's testimony was followed by a dramatic cross-examination from the state.

Prosecutors pointed out that Walker never read Britt his rights. He allegedly did not include anything about Britt's confession offer in his report.

They claim that Walker didn't have all the facts because he had only been on the case in its early stages.

News 4 talked to Britt's wife earlier this year. She is adamant that Britt had nothing to do with it and that after tearing Britt's life apart, the state found no evidence linking him to Bobo's murder.

The state reminded jurors that the TBI found no evidence linking Britt to the crime, even after a thorough investigation.

Defense now working to establish Walker as a cell phone expert #HollyBobo pic.twitter.com/fZFaJQ0gGy — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) September 20, 2017

Walker says phone of #HollyBobo traveled North of I40 - says he told the TBI multiple times to look for her body there pic.twitter.com/q0IaYGiImd — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) September 20, 2017

Defense calls Jonathan Reeves, a cell phone expert, as next witness- he reviewed phones of #HollyBobo and suspects pic.twitter.com/oVCJZ5yyoR — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) September 20, 2017

