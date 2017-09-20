Jury begins deliberations in Holly Bobo murder case

Terry Britt testified in Day 7 of the Holly Bobo murder trial. Britt was the initial suspect in Bobo's disappearance. (WSMV)

After six years of questions and delays and a week of shocking and emotional testimony, jurors are now deciding if Zach Adams is guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.

Judge C. Creed McGinley released the jury to begin deliberations just after 3 p.m. on Thursday after nearly four hours of closing arguments.

McGinley indicated the jurors would deliberate until dinner time unless they were nearing a verdict.

Jurors came into the courtroom around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to receive instructions from Judge C. Creed McGinley. Click here to watch the full video.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman started off the state's closing argument just after 10 a.m. by reiterating the horrible things they say happened to Bobo the day she was taken and was never seen again.

Bobo's father put his arm around his wife as they listened to the state's closing argument.

Slowly and deliberately, Hagerman took jurors back through the day Bobo vanished.

He claims Shayne Austin took Bobo and that all four suspects raped her before Adams and Jason Autry killed her and got rid of her body.

Hagerman then reminded the jury about the many people who corroborated the horrific story, saying Adams confessed to two different people.

Hagerman told the jury that it's time to do what is right and that the time is now.

Prosecutors reminded the jury that while investigators first suspected convicted rapist Terry Britt, they ultimately found nothing linking him to the crimes.

The state then took a huge jab at the TBI and, in particular, the case manager at the time, Terry Dicus, saying they should have known who took Bobo in the first few weeks, but they messed up instead.

The defense began delivering their closing argument just after 11 a.m. They claim Adams is "100 percent innocent" and are accusing prosecutors of having no evidence.

Adams' attorney says the state's story is full of lies and the suspects don't match the descriptions.

She claims the state's star witness, co-defendant Jason Autry, testified to avoid the death penalty later.

"Autry sold his death penalty to the state and the only price he had to pay was this tall tale," the attorney said.

After the defense finishes and prosecutors give their rebuttal argument, it's up to the jurors to consider nine days of gut-wrenching and conflicting testimony and try to unanimously agree on a verdict.

The defense ended closing arguments around 1 p.m.

After a lunch break, the state will present its rebuttal arguments. The case should go to the jury for deliberations later this afternoon.

Adams declined to testify on Wednesday after his attorneys rested the case for his defense. He is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and rape.

The murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table. If Adams is convicted of first-degree murder, sentencing will begin right away.

Adams' brother, Dylan, and Autry are also charged in the case. Earlier in the week, Autry told the jury a disturbing and very detailed story about what happened to Bobo during the final moments of her life.

The defense worked to convince the jury that Adams did not commit the heinous crimes and that convicted rapist Terry Britt killed Bobo instead.

On Wednesday morning, a U.S. Marshal took the stand and testified that Britt offered to confess to the kidnapping, rape and murder.

John Walker, who is now an inspector for the U.S. Marshals, assisted the TBI with the case early on. During his testimony, Walker said he visited Britt in jail back in March 2013. He wanted to make a deal with Britt - if he told them where Bobo's body was, maybe they could help him get less jail time.

He claims Britt told him he didn't want his wife to be charged and that he wanted to be moved to a jail with older, white people.

During that conversation, Walker told Britt why they thought Britt took Bobo and how he did it.

Walker claims Britt said this, "Sounds like you have it all figured out. I'll plea to it, and you can close the case."

Walker's testimony was followed by a dramatic cross-examination from the state.

Prosecutors pointed out that Walker never read Britt his rights. He allegedly did not include anything about Britt's confession offer in his report. They claim that Walker didn't have all the facts because he had only been on the case in its early stages.

News 4 talked to Britt's wife earlier this year. She is adamant that Britt had nothing to do with it and that after tearing Britt's life apart, the state found no evidence linking him to Bobo's murder.

The state reminded jurors that the TBI found no evidence linking Britt to the crime, even after a thorough investigation.

