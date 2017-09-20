Defense expected to rest case on Wednesday in Holly Bobo murder trial

Terry Britt testified in Day 7 of the Holly Bobo murder trial. Britt was the initial suspect in Bobo's disappearance. (WSMV)

It has already been a dramatic day in the Holly Bobo murder trial.

On Wednesday morning, a U.S. Marshal took the stand and testified that a different man, Terry Britt, offered to confess to the kidnapping, rape and murder.

Zach Adams is the one on trial, but Britt's name continues to come up.

John Walker is an inspector for the U.S. Marshals. He assisted the TBI with the case early on.

During his testimony, Walker said he visited Britt in jail in March 2013. He wanted to make a deal with Britt - if he told them where Bobo's body was, maybe they could help him get less time.

He claims Britt told him he didn't want his wife to be charged and that he wanted to be moved to a jail with older, white people.

During that conversation, Walker told Britt why they thought Britt took Bobo and how he did it.

Walker claims Britt said this, "Sounds like you have it all figured out. I'll plea to it, and you can close the case."

Walker's testimony was followed by a dramatic cross-examination from the state.

Prosecutors pointed out that Walker never read Britt his rights. He allegedly did not include anything about Britt's confession offer in his report.

They claim that Walker didn't have all the facts because he had only been on the case in its early stages.

News 4 talked to Britt's wife earlier this year. She is adamant that Britt had nothing to do with it and that after tearing Britt's life apart, the state found no evidence linking him to Bobo's murder.

There are several more hours left to go in the ninth day of the trial. The defense just called their own cellphone expert to testify.

The judge said he expects Adams' defense to rest their case on Wednesday.

