Defense expected to call more witnesses in Holly Bobo murder trial

The jury in the murder trial for Zach Adams may only hear from three more witnesses before the defense rests its case.

On Tuesday, a former TBI agent who led the investigation into the Holly Bobo murder case testified for the defense.

Terry Dicus is convinced the wrong man is on trial, which could be enough to plant doubt in the minds of the jurors.

Dicus testified that all signs point to convicted rapist Terry Britt, not Adams.

On Tuesday, Dicus told the jury that cadaver dogs picked up a scent on three of Britt's tools. He also pointed out Britt's history of stalking women.

The former TBI agent also brought up Bobo's brother, Clint, who was a suspect at one point. Bobo's brother testified that he saw a man walking into the woods with Bobo by their family's home the day she disappeared.

Adams' grandfather also testified on Tuesday, saying neither he nor Adams owned a .32-caliber revolver, which was the kind of weapon that was used to kill Bobo. The prosecution tried to prove Adams' grandfather's memory is not reliable.

If the defense rests its case on Wednesday, the jury will start deliberating after receiving their instructions from the judge.

If Adams is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

