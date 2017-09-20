Attorneys delivering closing arguments in Holly Bobo murder trial

The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.More >>
Police in Smyrna are working to identify the man who robbed a Dollar General store on Wednesday night.More >>
The Zach Adams trial has exposed deep disagreement within the TBI. Our News 4 I-Team examines the conflicts.More >>
Three companies lined up to sell insurance on the Obamacare exchange in Tennessee in 2018 have had their premium requests approved by the state's insurance commissioner.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Health has approved a proposed merger between two hospital systems.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are asking three state agencies to ensure that their policies allow residents to take cell phone photos of public records.More >>
The trial of a truck driver charged with killing six people in a 2015 interstate crash has been postponed for the second time this year.More >>
William Shane West is accused of robbing the Captain D's on Gallatin Pike back in July and again in September.More >>
A suspected car burglar is behind bars, thanks to a daring witness and some quick police work in Madison.More >>
Officers initially responded to reports of a domestic argument on the 200 block of Whitnell Drive. There, they found an "active, one-pot style meth lab" inside the minivan parked at the home.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday's game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended. The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK. The game was delayed for about 4 minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seat...More >>
The latest was filed Tuesday and deals with what allegedly happened to two 14-year-old girls at Maplewood High School last fall.More >>
Franklin police officers found Kyle Shepard lying on the ground outside when they were called to a condominium complex on Downs Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Small towns like this typically don't change quickly, but this week, on the sidewalks of Waverly, sadly they have.More >>
The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
A Baltimore man is free after spending 13 years in prison for a murder that prosecutors now say he didn't commit.More >>
The FBI and Georgia authorities are asking for help finding a man who stole a van containing $1.8 million in cash.More >>
THP's critical incident team is investigating possible criminal charges against the driver who had drugs in her system when she crashed into a school bus head-on.More >>
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >>
