Driver taken into custody after crashing into Nashville yard - WSMV Channel 4

Driver taken into custody after crashing into East Nashville yard

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened along North 2nd Street early Wednesday morning. (WSMV) The crash happened along North 2nd Street early Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a car overturned into a yard in East Nashville.

The man crashed his Cadillac just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of North 2nd Street near Hancock Street.

The driver reportedly lost control, hit a concrete embankment and rolled the vehicle onto its top through a fence and into a yard.

According to officials, no injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

Metro police said the driver was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver taken into custody after crashing into East Nashville yardMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.