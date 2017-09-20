Driver taken into custody after crashing into East Nashville yard

Police are investigating after a car overturned into a yard in East Nashville.

The man crashed his Cadillac just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of North 2nd Street near Hancock Street.

The driver reportedly lost control, hit a concrete embankment and rolled the vehicle onto its top through a fence and into a yard.

According to officials, no injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

Metro police said the driver was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.