Investigation underway after man shot in stomach in south Nashville

A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a shooting on Claiborne Street in south Nashville.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach near the J.C. Napier Homes.

The victim flagged down a passer-by to get help and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

According to Metro police, the man is not cooperating with investigators about why or where the shooting took place.

Police are continuing to look for evidence in the surrounding area and have set up a crime scene.

