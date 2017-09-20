Investigation underway after man shot in stomach in south Nashville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The jury in the Holly Bobo murder trial may only hear from three more witnesses before the defense rests its case.More >>
The mother of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper has died at age 98. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released by the family.More >>
Police arrested two men Tuesday night in connection to the kidnapping and assault of a Tennessee State University student.More >>
A new federal lawsuit calls into question the efficacy of an ethical rule that calls on attorneys to wait 30 days before contacting someone involved in a serious car crash.More >>
Tennessee officials are accepting grant proposals for projects that will improve water quality and reduce or eliminate certain types of pollution.More >>
Federal authorities are seeking help from the public about the theft of firearms from a Bass Pro Shops store in Tennessee.More >>
The man crashed his Cadillac just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of North 2nd Street near Hancock Street.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Claiborne Street in south Nashville. A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach.More >>
Police are searching for the two men responsible for a violent home invasion in Madison. The men reportedly kicked in the victim's door on Woodruff Street and robbed her at gunpoint.More >>
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 149 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.More >>
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >>
Parents and school board members listened on Monday to hours of passionate testimony, all focused on one key question: What is and isn't an appropriate lesson in a kindergarten classroom?More >>
Employees at a military hospital referring to infants as “mini Satans” and making a crude gesture toward an infant in a series of photos have gone viral online, and the backlash has been swift.More >>
One man was critically wounded after a fight between two homeless men on Tuesday afternoon in Centennial Park.More >>
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >>
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >>
Quick, powerful storms pounded much of the Midstate, forcing almost 100 young students and teachers to escape a local preschool.More >>
A 75-year-old woman missing since Tuesday morning was found in Clarksville.More >>
Actress Kate Walsh, best known for her role in the TV series "Grey's Anatomy," went public on Monday with a brain tumor diagnosis in 2015.More >>
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >>