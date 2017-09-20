Woman robbed at gunpoint during home invasion in Madison

Police are searching for the two men responsible for a violent home invasion in Madison.

The female victim told police that she was expecting someone, so she opened her door when she heard someone knocking around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

When the woman slightly opened the door, she said two men armed with handguns forced their way inside the apartment on Woodruff Street.

The woman said the men stole her rent money before running off.

According to police, the woman was treated at the scene for her injuries. She is expected to be OK.

Both men were wearing all black and had their faces covered with bandannas.

