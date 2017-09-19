Council to consider Indigenous People’s Day to replace Columbus Day

A rally was held at Public Square Park to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day. (WSMV)

Some Metro Council members are pushing for Columbus Day to be officially recognized as Indigenous People’s Day in Nashville.

A rally was held Tuesday evening at the Public Square Park.

Organizers said they don’t want to erase history but correct it. The day would replace Columbus Day.

Council members Fabian Bedne and Brett Withers are leading the effort to get the holiday passed in Nashville.

They argue that Christopher Columbus was not a hero but was cruel to Native Americans who were already here. They want to honor the people who originally inhabited the land.

The council is becoming a part of a national movement to honor indigenous people.

The Los Angeles council is considering the measure while the council in Portland, ME, just replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

Several other cities have discussed it as well.

The Metro Council is expected to consider the change in October.

