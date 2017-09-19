Antoinette Lee wins election for Council District 33 seat - WSMV Channel 4

Antoinette Lee wins special election for Metro Council District 33 seat

Posted: Updated:
Antoinette Lee won a special election for the Metro Council District 33 seat. (Photo submitted) Antoinette Lee won a special election for the Metro Council District 33 seat. (Photo submitted)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Antoinette Lee has won the runoff election for the Metro Council District 33 seat.

Lee defeated Tim Herndon 655-540 in the election to replace former councilman Sam Coleman.

Lee and Herndon advanced to the runoff election after being the top two vote-getters last month in a five-person election. Metro requires the winner of council and mayor seats to get a majority of votes to win.

Coleman was appointed a General Sessions Judge to replace Casey Moreland, the target of a News 4 I-Team investigation that led to an indictment and an FBI investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Antoinette Lee wins special election for Metro Council District 33 seatMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.