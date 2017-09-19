Antoinette Lee wins special election for Metro Council District 33 seat

Antoinette Lee has won the runoff election for the Metro Council District 33 seat.

Lee defeated Tim Herndon 655-540 in the election to replace former councilman Sam Coleman.

Lee and Herndon advanced to the runoff election after being the top two vote-getters last month in a five-person election. Metro requires the winner of council and mayor seats to get a majority of votes to win.

Coleman was appointed a General Sessions Judge to replace Casey Moreland, the target of a News 4 I-Team investigation that led to an indictment and an FBI investigation.

