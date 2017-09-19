Silver alert issued for missing La Vergne woman, 75

A silver alert has been issued for Esther McDaniels, who has been missing from her La Vergne home since 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Photo: La Vergne Police Department)

La Vergne police have issued a silver alert for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Police said Esther McDaniels was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday when she left her home. McDaniels possibly has dementia.

McDaniels was driving a 2002 gold Honda with Tennessee license plate 704-LFP.

She is 5’2” and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pants and white tennis shoes.

Police said she took her purse, $20 and a cell phone that has been turned off.

If you have information about McDaniels’ whereabouts, contact La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.

