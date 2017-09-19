Missing La Vergne woman found in Clarksville

A silver alert has been issued for Esther McDaniels, who has been missing from her La Vergne home since 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Photo: La Vergne Police Department)

A 75-year-old woman missing since Tuesday morning was found in Clarksville.

La Vergne Police sent a statement just after 10 p.m. saying that Esther McDaniels had been found in Clarksville.

McDaniels has last been seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday when she left her home. McDaniels possibly has dementia.

McDaniels was driving a 2002 gold Honda with Tennessee license plate 704-LFP.

She is 5’2” and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pants and white tennis shoes.

Police said she took her purse, $20 and a cell phone that has been turned off.

