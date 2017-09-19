Local woman sues Fox News, alleges sexual assault by host - WSMV Channel 4

Local woman sues Fox News, alleges sexual assault by host

Scottie Nell Hughes has filed a lawsuit against a Fox Business Network host for unwanted sexual contact. (Photo: CNN via YouTube) Scottie Nell Hughes has filed a lawsuit against a Fox Business Network host for unwanted sexual contact. (Photo: CNN via YouTube)
Charles Payne, a host of Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” is the latest Fox News employee accused of unwanted sexual contact with a female coworker.

The accuser is local political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes, who rose to fame during the 2016 presidential election as a Donald Trump surrogate, making frequent appearances during the campaign on CNN.

Hughes was also a regular guest on Fox News with Payne starting in 2013.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday, he forced her to have sex with him in a hotel room four years ago.

The lawsuit said Payne then coerced Hughes into a two-year sexual relationship in exchange for career opportunities and benefits. Both Payne and Hughes are married. He the National Enquirer in July he was ashamed over the affair.

A Tennessee native and UT-Martin graduate, Scottie Nell Hughes now lives in Hendersonville with her husband and young children.

She declined News 4’s request for an interview about the lawsuit but sent a statement reading “This has been a nightmare but I am beyond blessed with the family and friends who are surrounding Chris, myself, and the kids with love.”

