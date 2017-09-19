Mayor’s office: City in talks to relocate scrapyard from riverfront

City officials are in talks with PSC Metals to move the scrapyard from its current location along the Cumberland River near Nissan Stadium. (WSMV)

Nashville government officials are in talks to move a giant eyesore from the downtown riverfront.

According to records obtained by News 4, PSC Metals needs a financial incentive to relocate their scrapyard, a move Metro has been advocating for, for years.

The mayor’s office said no agreement has been reached yet, but confirmed they’ve been talking with the state to come up with enough money to make it worth it for the scrapyard to leave downtown.

"We always want to look to create the best environment for the citizens of Nashville,” said Matt Wiltshire, the mayor’s office Director of Economic and Community Development.

Wiltshire said the mayor’s office has been trying to reach an agreement for PSC Metals to relocate from downtown for at least six years.

"Even they would acknowledge it's probably not the highest and best use of that property," said Wiltshire.

Now, the move could be attainable.

According to records obtained by News 4, Wiltshire sent a letter in January to the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development asking for the state’s financial help to incentivize the company. The move would cost PSC Metals upwards of $65 million.

"One of the costs that's been important to the mayor from the beginning is that they clean up the site,” Wiltshire explained. He added that it’s too soon to comment on PSC Metals commitment to the deal, but confirmed any future agreement would require help from the taxpayer.

The records indicated talks were sparked by PSC’s interest in buying a local competitor. PSC Metal’\s did not return News 4’s calls.

