BBB name, logo used in scam targeting local business owners

The Better Business Bureau is warning businesses it has been used as a part of a scam targeting business owners.

If you receive an email that looks it came from the BBB, you may want to look twice at the sender.

Jonathan Acevedo is a licensed insurance advisor for seniors. He says he prides himself on gaining and keeping their trust. So, when he got an email that appeared to be from the Better Business Bureau claiming he was being accused of abuse and in violation of the Health and Safety Act, he said he was shocked.

"Reading the email, I'm seriously thinking, I did something wrong I'm in trouble," Acevedo said. "I'm thinking, who felt that I abused them or something? Seriously, it was very impacting.”

Acevedo said the email didn't add up so he called the BBB to check it out. That's when he began to notice red flags.

"I pulled up my old little Rolodex and called their office and said, "Hey, I've got this complaint and it doesn't look official, but at the same time I don't want to ignore it cause if it is serious I want to address it make the person happy again,’” Acevedo recalled.

It turned out the BBB's name and logo were being used in a scam.

The BBB said it wasn’t hacked, but scammers have been using the BBB's name and logo to contact business owners, telling them they've violated the "Health and Safety Act" and other labor-related abuse.

"The Better Business Bureau is not involved with anything that has to do with The Department of Labor or employee wages or anything like that," said Kathleen Calligan, CEO of BBB of Middle Tennessee.

The scammers hope businesses will click on the link within the email in order to see the full complaint. That link releases malware and takes over the computer's files. Some have ransomware and timed bots that can lie dormant gathering keystrokes to steal login information, Calligan warned.

"We know many businesses who have had their banking accounts hijacked like this," Calligan said.

The Better Business Bureau said to take a closer look at the emails. The sender does not have an actual BBB email address or contact information.

Calligan said if the BBB is actually sending notice of a complaint to a business, they include a secure login and a direct phone number for the owner to contact.

"The Better Business Bureau is very aware that you shouldn't be clicking on links so we give the business their login and the customer's name," Calligan said. "All of us who have email addresses can get a phishing email.”

"We've all got to work together to keep everybody safe, secure," Acevedo said.

For information on how to report the phishing emails, visit the BBB website advisory on reporting here.

