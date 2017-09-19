Residents, community activists raise concerns over Nashville mass transit plan

Some Nashville residents are concerned the mayor's proposed mass transit plan may leave some neighborhoods behind. A group of bus riders, neighbors and community activists marched down Gallatin Pike to city hall Tuesday to make sure their voices were heard.
"We're just starting. We're going to deal with the council members, you can call, you can get on Facebook, leave a message with the mayor, leave a message with MTA. Call your city council (member)," said Howard Allen, a community activist.
Community activists with the grassroots coalition People's Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment said they worry construction of a light rail system could spur more development that pushes them out of their neighborhoods.
"If the mayor's going to be putting a $6 billion system with light rail when (how) come she's not building 31,000 homes that she said she was going to build for affordable people?" said resident Angelique Johnson.
Mayor Megan Barry's office said housing is not a part of the proposed transit project. Barry said the city can't make developers build affordable housing without incentives, but the city is planning to address those concerns through other ways.
Johnson is legally blind and depends on public transit to get around. She believes the city should focus first on expanding existing bus routes before taking on bigger projects.
"On weekends it runs like every hour, so it's hard for me to go to the grocery store in an hour and go washing my kids clothes on the weekends and do normal things I have to do on the weekends to prepare for Monday," said Johnson.
Barry's transit plan is still in development. In mid-October, her office plans to make it public and get community feedback. The mayor said the plan does include more routes that run longer and are more frequent. Those who work on Gallatin Pike told News4 they like the idea of more transit options but not if it's at the expense of lower income neighborhoods.
"I want the area to grow and evolve, but I want everyone in the community to grow and evolve with it," said Zakar, the owner of Diva's Kloset on Gallatin Pike.
The residents said they want the construction project to hire local, but the mayor's office said state law overrode a local hire amendment from 2015, restricting the city's ability to require local preference on Metro contracts. "We have worked with the Nashville Career Advancement Center, Organized Labor, and Contractors to create the Nashville Construction Readiness Partnership designed to train and introduce more Davidson County workers into the construction labor market," said the mayor's office.
The mayor wants a tax referendum to fund the plan, and she will need Metro council to approve it in January or February 2018 to get it on the ballot for a vote in May.
Nashville government officials are in talks to move a giant eyesore from the downtown riverfront.More >>
Nashville government officials are in talks to move a giant eyesore from the downtown riverfront.More >>
Almost 100 children and employees were evacuated from a building in Brentwood after a partial roof collapse.More >>
Almost 100 children and employees were evacuated from a building in Brentwood after a partial roof collapse.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Eight people have died while riding motorcycles in Montgomery County, five of which have occurred inside the city limits of Clarksville.More >>
Eight people have died while riding motorcycles in Montgomery County, five of which have occurred inside the city limits of Clarksville.More >>
One man was critically wounded after a fight between two homeless men on Tuesday afternoon in Centennial Park.More >>
One man was critically wounded after a fight between two homeless men on Tuesday afternoon in Centennial Park.More >>
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 119 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.More >>
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 119 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.More >>
When a prison inmate is finally through serving time for a crime, what happens once they’re released?More >>
When a prison inmate is finally through serving time for a crime, what happens once they’re released?More >>
Is a spot next to an up-and-coming new subdivision the right place for a new fire station? A public input meeting was held at Brentwood City Hall Monday night. Some neighbors claim a station so close would give them peace-of-mind. Not everyone thinks it's such a good idea. Land at the corner of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road has been secured with the possibility of a new fire department going there in three to five years.More >>
Is a spot next to an up-and-coming new subdivision the right place for a new fire station? A public input meeting was held at Brentwood City Hall Monday night. Some neighbors claim a station so close would give them peace-of-mind. Not everyone thinks it's such a good idea. Land at the corner of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road has been secured with the possibility of a new fire department going there in three to five years.More >>
This week is child passenger safety week. To help parents understand the correct way to protect their children while in the car, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office held a demonstration.More >>
This week is child passenger safety week. To help parents understand the correct way to protect their children while in the car, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office held a demonstration.More >>
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >>
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >>
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >>
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >>
Employees at a military hospital referring to infants as “mini Satans” and making a crude gesture toward an infant in a series of photos have gone viral online, and the backlash has been swift.More >>
Employees at a military hospital referring to infants as “mini Satans” and making a crude gesture toward an infant in a series of photos have gone viral online, and the backlash has been swift.More >>
Actress Kate Walsh, best known for her role in the TV series "Grey's Anatomy," went public on Monday with a brain tumor diagnosis in 2015.More >>
Actress Kate Walsh, best known for her role in the TV series "Grey's Anatomy," went public on Monday with a brain tumor diagnosis in 2015.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >>
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >>
On Feb. 1, all able-bodied adults18 to 49, without dependents, will be required to have at a part-time job, be enrolled in school or volunteer at an approved facility in order to qualify for SNAPMore >>
On Feb. 1, all able-bodied adults18 to 49, without dependents, will be required to have at a part-time job, be enrolled in school or volunteer at an approved facility in order to qualify for SNAPMore >>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
A passerby called 911 after spotting the flames while driving by the home on Dorcas Court.More >>
A passerby called 911 after spotting the flames while driving by the home on Dorcas Court.More >>