Neighbors at odds over possible location of new Brentwood fire station

Is a spot next to an up-and-coming new subdivision the right place for a new fire station? A public input meeting was held at Brentwood City Hall Monday night as one spot is considered. Some neighbors claim a station so close would give them peace-of-mind. Not everyone thinks it's such a good idea.

Land at the corner of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road in Brentwood has been secured with the possibility of a new fire department going there in three to five years. The property backs up to the Tuscany Hills subdivision.

"Once you go ahead and allocate that land that was given to the city as a gift for a fire station, they're never going to look anywhere else," said one Tuscany Hills neighbor who preferred to remain anonymous.

Several neighbors said they're concerned a possible retaining wall could look unsightly and drop property values.

"What's that going to look like for the winter months, especially for the people around that area?" the neighbor asked.

Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss said a retaining wall might not happen if they use sloped ground and landscaping.

Goss said this is a rapidly growing area, and he wants his department to have better response times there.

"That's due to access, roadways, the nearest fire station, these kinds of things," said Goss. "Since 2012, every cardiac arrest patient that survived in the city has been within two miles of a fire station. A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds in the initial stages. I can't answer the question about property values. The developer was there. He has to sell the lots, and he's the one that's offered up the property, so obviously, there's not a tremendous amount of concern on his part."

Goss said the location of a new fire station isn't set in stone and is just in a public input stage. The proposal will next go in front of the planning commission October 2.

"All of us agree, we do want to have a fire station in this area," said the neighbor. "We just don't think it's appropriate to put in this subdivision."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.