Brentwood preschool evacuated after roof collapses during storm

Almost 100 children and employees were evacuated from a building in Brentwood after a partial roof collapse.

Brentwood Fire Department officials said preschool staff hear the structure cracking at The Academy at Powell Place, located in the 200 block of Powell Place near Granny White Pike.

The roof partially collapsed on the north wing of the preschools.

The 96 children and employees were able to shelter in a nearby office building. There were no injuries.

Fire officials said there was significant damage to the building.

In Nashville, more than 3,800 were without power at 5 p.m., many in the south Nashville area.

The National Weather Service reported between 70 and 80 trees had fallen in the Crieve Hall area. There were also reports of trees falling in Brentwood along Maryland Way and Murray Lane.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the area as the storm moved through Middle Tennessee.

