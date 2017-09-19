Car seat checks set for child passenger safety week

Is a spot next to an up-and-coming new subdivision the right place for a new fire station? A public input meeting was held at Brentwood City Hall Monday night. Some neighbors claim a station so close would give them peace-of-mind. Not everyone thinks it's such a good idea. Land at the corner of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road has been secured with the possibility of a new fire department going there in three to five years.More >>
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 94 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.More >>
This week is child passenger safety week. To help parents understand the correct way to protect their children while in the car, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office held a demonstration.More >>
Almost 100 children and employees were evacuated from a building in Brentwood after a partial roof collapse.More >>
It's National Child Passenger Safety Week. To help parents understand the correct way to protect their children while in the car, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office held a demonstration.More >>
One man was critically wounded after a fight between two homeless men on Tuesday afternoon in Centennial Park.More >>
Some startling numbers out of Montgomery County. Eight people have died while riding motorcycles this year alone. Five of those fatalities have taken place in the city limits of Clarksville. Each one is different. In some cases, the driver is at fault, other times a rider is going too fast - or doesn't know what they're doing.More >>
Tennessee corrections officials have fined a private prison company nearly $44,000 over an institution's problems counting inmates.More >>
The victim worries he will have burn scars for the rest of his life after he was restrained by three officers, who shocked him with a Taser more than 40 times.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >>
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >>
Actress Kate Walsh, best known for her role in the TV series "Grey's Anatomy," went public on Monday with a brain tumor diagnosis in 2015.More >>
Employees at a military hospital referring to infants as “mini Satans” and making a crude gesture toward an infant in a series of photos have gone viral online, and the backlash has been swift.More >>
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
On Feb. 1, all able-bodied adults18 to 49, without dependents, will be required to have at a part-time job, be enrolled in school or volunteer at an approved facility in order to qualify for SNAPMore >>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
A passerby called 911 after spotting the flames while driving by the home on Dorcas Court.More >>
