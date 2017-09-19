Car seat checks set for child passenger safety week

This week is child passenger safety week.

To help parents understand the correct way to protect their children while in the car, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office held a demonstration.

“What I want parents to know is that a $40 car seat will perform just as well as a $11 car seat if it’s installed correctly,” said Angela Brown, the THSO Child Passenger Safety program manager. “Parents are not putting the retainer clip where it needs to be. The straps are loose, the child is not appropriate for the car season because they’re too big or too small.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration two out of three car seats are misused.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office reminds parents and caregivers to register their booster and car seats with the manufacturers to be alerted to any recalls.

The best way to make sure your child is buckled up the correct way is to go to one of the many fitting stations across Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is hosting car seat checks through the rest of the week.

Click to find a list of the locations for the car seat checks.

