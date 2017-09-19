Tennessee Highway Safety Office fitting car seats during child passenger safety week

It's National Child Passenger Safety Week.

To help parents understand the correct way to protect their children while in the car, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office held a demonstration.

Angela Brown is the THSO’s Child Passenger Safety program manager. She said, "What I want parents to know is that a $40 car seat will perform just as well as a $11 car seat, if it's installed correctly. Parents are not putting the retainer clip where it needs to be, the straps are loose, the child is no appropriate for the car seat, because they're too big or too small."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, two out of three car seats are misused.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office wants to remind parents and caregivers to register their booster and car seats with the manufacturers, to be alerted to any recalls.

The best way to make sure your child is buckled up the correct way is to go to one of the many fitting stations across Tennessee.

The THSO is hosting car seat checks through the rest of the week.