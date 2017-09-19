Man critically injured after fight at Centennial Park

Michael Lovelace is wanted by Metro Police in connection with a fight at Centennial Park on Tuesday that left one man critically injured. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One man was critically wounded after a fight between two homeless men on Tuesday afternoon in Centennial Park.

The fight happened around 2:40 p.m. in the park. The victim was stabbed.

Police have identified Michael Lovelace as a suspect in the case. Lovelace, 56, was wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. He was last seen walking toward Charlotte Pike on 25th Avenue.

If you have information on Lovelace’s location, contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

BREAKING: Fight between 2 homeless men in Centennial Park @ 2:40 p.m. leaves 1 man critically stabbed. Michael Lovelace wanted. pic.twitter.com/yY6c3asEw4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 19, 2017

Michael Lovelace, 56, wearing gray shirt & blue shorts, last seen walking twrd Charlotte Ave on 25th Ave. See him? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/fqxeboUbqw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 19, 2017

