Man arrested after deadly fight in Centennial Park

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man during a fight between two homeless men on Tuesday in Centennial Park has been arrested, Metro Police announced.

Police said in a news release that Ben Amos, 49, died during surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the fight in the southwest corner of the park.

The fight happened around 2:40 p.m. in the park.

Michael Lovelace, 56, fled the scene before police arrived. He was spotted Tuesday night at the corner of 17th Avenue and West End and was arrested without incident.

