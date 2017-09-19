Man arrested after deadly fight in Centennial Park

Ben Amos died during surgery from stab wounds during a fight at Centennial Park. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Lovelace is wanted by Metro Police in connection with a fight at Centennial Park on Tuesday that left one man critically injured. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man during a fight between two homeless men on Tuesday in Centennial Park has been arrested, Metro Police announced.

Police said in a news release that Ben Amos, 49, died during surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the fight in the southwest corner of the park.

The fight happened around 2:40 p.m. in the park.

Michael Lovelace, 56, fled the scene before police arrived. He was spotted Tuesday night at the corner of 17th Avenue and West End and was arrested without incident.

Michael Lovelace arrested @ 17th & West End. He is being charged with criminal homicide for stabbing death of Ben Amos, 49, this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vLBF0ErZnU — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2017

BREAKING: Fight between 2 homeless men in Centennial Park @ 2:40 p.m. leaves 1 man critically stabbed. Michael Lovelace wanted. pic.twitter.com/yY6c3asEw4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 19, 2017

Michael Lovelace, 56, wearing gray shirt & blue shorts, last seen walking twrd Charlotte Ave on 25th Ave. See him? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/fqxeboUbqw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 19, 2017

