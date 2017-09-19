Motorcycle fatality numbers remind others to look twice

Some startling numbers out of Montgomery County.

Eight people have died while riding motorcycles this year alone. Five of those fatalities have taken place in the city limits of Clarksville.

Each one is different. In some cases, the driver is at fault, other times a rider is going too fast - or doesn't know what they're doing.

Either way, a lot of these accidents and deaths can be prevented.

Jason Altenburg lives to ride, and rides to live. He’s been on a bike since he was 18 years old.

When asked if he and other riders are putting their lives in the hands of other drivers, he said, “Unfortunately, we all take that risk.”

One issue Altenburg sees on the road.

“Way too often someone riding in shorts, someone riding in flip flops, not having the proper riding gear,” he said. “We can't emphasize enough, you want every layer of protection that you can possibly have.”

Altenburg believes a lack of visibility leads to most motorcycle accidents

“Riding with the idea that you're invisible to these other people, and you need to be proactive in looking out for them, because more than likely, they're not going to see you,” he said.

Lt. Philip Ashby is a motorcycle rider, and the commander of Clarksville Police Department's traffic enforcement division.

“We also have an issue with speed, people on the motorcycles,” said Ashby. “One of the biggest problems is people in cars don't see the motorcycle.”

In Clarksville, three of the five motorcycle fatalities involve what are called sport bikes.

“Those are younger, less experienced riders and they're still, in their mind ten feet tall and bulletproof,” Ashby said.

He believes traffic can end up playing a factor, and that some take unnecessary risks.

“People on a bike will pass a line of cars, going up between two cars, going off on the shoulder, and they're just asking for trouble. Even though they're on a light, agile vehicle - if one of those bigger, heavier ones gets in their way, it's not going to end well,” Ashby said.

Appleton Harley Davidson offers a course called The Rider's Edge. “It's a program that's designed for somebody who has no experience riding, and it's done in a way that teaches not only safety, but also - understanding the motorcycle and proper riding techniques,” Altenburg explains. “I think we all understand the risks when we jump on a motorcycle and ride it. But, you also hope the people in cars will also adhere to our safety.”