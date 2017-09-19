Private prison firm faces $44K fine for inmate count issues

A powerful earthquake jolted Mexico City on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage to the capital.More >>
A powerful earthquake jolted Mexico City on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage to the capital.More >>
Tennessee corrections officials have fined a private prison company nearly $44,000 over an institution's problems counting inmates.More >>
Tennessee corrections officials have fined a private prison company nearly $44,000 over an institution's problems counting inmates.More >>
The victim worries he will have burn scars for the rest of his life after he was restrained by three officers, who shocked him with a Taser more than 40 times.More >>
The victim worries he will have burn scars for the rest of his life after he was restrained by three officers, who shocked him with a Taser more than 40 times.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
The Predators are opening up their preseason with a double-header against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
The Predators are opening up their preseason with a double-header against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
The mother of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper has died at age 98. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released by the family.More >>
The mother of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper has died at age 98. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released by the family.More >>
Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will decide between Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon. The pair received the most votes during last month's special election.More >>
Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will decide between Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon. The pair received the most votes during last month's special election.More >>
Car dealership owner Lee Beaman is launching a super PAC to support Andy Ogles' bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Bob Corker.More >>
Car dealership owner Lee Beaman is launching a super PAC to support Andy Ogles' bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Bob Corker.More >>
Kenneth Brown is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Malik Khayyan inside a home on Donald Street on Aug. 4.More >>
Kenneth Brown is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Malik Khayyan inside a home on Donald Street on Aug. 4.More >>
Health officials say Tennessee saw a record number of overdose deaths in 2016.More >>
Health officials say Tennessee saw a record number of overdose deaths in 2016.More >>