Private prison firm faces $44K fine for inmate count issues

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee corrections officials have fined a private prison company nearly $44,000 over an institution's problems counting inmates.

A letter released in a public records request shows Tennessee's Department of Correction fined CoreCivic in May regarding Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville. It says counting problems noted there in January persisted into April.

State documents say officers weren't counting correctly, inmates weren't in the right cells and oftentimes only one worker was counting inmates without another standing watch.

Counting problems were among 66 non-compliance issues found in a state audit. Four were deemed critical.

A June follow-up found the issues were addressed.

Company spokesman Jonathan Burns says CoreCivic welcomes the accountability of working with governments.

Department of Correction spokeswoman Alison Randgaard says officials have seen marked improvement and are confident in CoreCivic's partnership.

