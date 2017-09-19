Predators opening up preseason with double-header

It's officially hockey season again in Nashville!

The Predators are opening up their preseason with a double-header against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena.

The first game starts at 3:30 p.m., while the second game starts at 7 p.m.

Fans can enter the promo code "hurricane" to unlock $5 upper level and $10 lower level ticket options for the 3:30 p.m. game. The team will be donating all ticket revenue to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Click here for more information about tickets.

