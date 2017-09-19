Fried Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich from 'The Presley Family & Friends Cookboo

Fried Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich from 'The Presley Family & Friends Cookbook'
2 Slices of white bread
2 to 3 tablespoons smooth peanut butter
½ large, well-ripened banana, mashed
1 to 2 tablespoons margarine
This is an Elvis Favorite
This is how Elvis would have this treat.
Spread the peanut butter on one side of both pieces of bread.
Spread the mashed banana on top of the peanut butter on one of the bread slices
Put the two slices together to make a sandwich
In a skillet over medium heat, melt the margarine
When the margarine is hot, fry the sandwich, browning both sides
Serve and eat immediately
Elvis usually ate his with a knife and fork.
Makes One Serving
Recipe courtesy of Edie Hand and www.ediehandfoundation.org