Mother of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper dies at age 98

The mother of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper has died at age 98.

According to a release from Cooper's office, Hortense Hayes Powell Cooper died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Monday night.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released by the family.

