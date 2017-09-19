Runoff election underway to fill vacant Metro Council seat

A runoff election is underway to fill an empty seat on the Metro Council.

Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will decide between Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon.

The pair received the most votes during last month's special election.

The District 33 seat has been open since Sam Coleman replaced Casey Moreland as a General Sessions judge.

Moreland resigned back in April after a News 4 I-Team investigation led to an FBI corruption probe.

The new council member will complete the rest of Coleman's term, which is set to expire in August 2019.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.