GOP donor launches super PAC to support Corker challenger

Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will decide between Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon. The pair received the most votes during last month's special election.More >>
Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will decide between Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon. The pair received the most votes during last month's special election.More >>
Car dealership owner Lee Beaman is launching a super PAC to support Andy Ogles' bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Bob Corker.More >>
Car dealership owner Lee Beaman is launching a super PAC to support Andy Ogles' bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Bob Corker.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Kenneth Brown is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Malik Khayyan inside a home on Donald Street on Aug. 4.More >>
Kenneth Brown is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Malik Khayyan inside a home on Donald Street on Aug. 4.More >>
Health officials say Tennessee saw a record number of overdose deaths in 2016.More >>
Health officials say Tennessee saw a record number of overdose deaths in 2016.More >>
Republican gubernatorial candidate Diane Black is being deposed in a lawsuit related to a television ad that ran in her first campaign for Congress.More >>
Republican gubernatorial candidate Diane Black is being deposed in a lawsuit related to a television ad that ran in her first campaign for Congress.More >>
A weekend fire at a Tennessee home has left one person dead and two others injured.More >>
A weekend fire at a Tennessee home has left one person dead and two others injured.More >>
A passerby called 911 after spotting the flames while driving by the home on Dorcas Court.More >>
A passerby called 911 after spotting the flames while driving by the home on Dorcas Court.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
If passed, the resolution wouldn't replace Columbus Day. Instead, it would additionally recognize the contributions of Native Americans in American history.More >>
If passed, the resolution wouldn't replace Columbus Day. Instead, it would additionally recognize the contributions of Native Americans in American history.More >>