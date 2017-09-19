Teen charged in shooting death of friend in north Nashville

A teenager is now charged in the shooting death of his friend.

Kenneth Brown is charged with reckless homicide after Malik Khayyan was shot inside a home on Donald Street on Aug. 4.

Investigators say 19-year-old Khayyan was playing with a pistol when Brown took it from him and pulled the trigger.

Khayyan was shot in the neck. He died from his injuries.

According to Metro police, investigators do not believe Brown meant to shoot Khayyan.

Brown, 18, is being held on $500,000 bond.

