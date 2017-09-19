Defense presents case for Zach Adams in Holly Bobo murder trial

It's now the defense's turn to try and prove Zach Adams did not kidnap, rape and murder nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.

The eighth day of the trial is now underway after the state rested its case on Monday.

For their first witness, the defense called the mother of a man once considered to be a suspect in the case.

Rita Austin's son, Shayne, was one of four suspects in the case until he committed suicide in 2015.

In court on Monday, Austin argued her son should have never been considered to be a suspect. She said her son took his own life because he lost his job and was dealing with a drug addiction - and that it had nothing to do with Bobo's death.

The state called on more than a dozen witnesses, yet there is still no physical evidence tying Adams to Bobo's death.

911 calls from Adams' grandfather gave the jury some idea of his mindset on the day that she vanished. His grandfather said Adams came over to his house acting erratically, threatening him and looking for guns.

Adams faces the death penalty if he is convicted for Bobo's death.

