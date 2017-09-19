Fire at Chattanooga home kills man, injures wife and daughter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A weekend fire at a Tennessee home has left one person dead and two others injured.

WRCB-TV reports that an off-duty Chattanooga firefighter and three neighbors managed to pull a woman from a burning house Sunday afternoon, but her husband died inside. The woman was airlifted to a burn center in Georgia for critical care. The couple's daughter escaped the house and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Chattanooga Fire Department Battalion Chief Don Bowman says the call came in as a fire in a garage, but flames had engulfed the house by the time firefighters arrived. It took firefighters between 30 to 40 minutes to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Information from: WRCB-TV, http://www.wrcbtv.com/

