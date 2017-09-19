Green Hills home destroyed in early morning fire

Crews were able to contain a large house fire in Green Hills on Tuesday morning.

A passerby called 911 after spotting the flames while driving by the home on Dorcas Court.

According to officials, the roof started collapsing when firefighters tried going inside the house.

No one is believed to have been inside the home when the fire started. The house appears to have been undergoing renovations.

Officials said the fire did not pose a threat to any nearby homes.

