Crews battling large house fire in Green Hills

The fire started on Dorcas Court early Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

Crews are battling a large house fire on Dorcas Court in Green Hills.

A passerby called 911 after spotting the flames while driving by the home.

According to officials, the roof started collapsing when firefighters tried going inside the house.

No one was inside the home when the fire started. The house appears to have been undergoing renovations.

At this time, the fire does not appear to be threatening any nearby homes.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.